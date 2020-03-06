//Coronavirus Update From President Johns

Dear Ferrum College family:

All of us are following with interest news of the Coronavirus situation, which is changing by the hour. We are paying close attention to these developments and planning accordingly. I can assure you that the health and safety of all Panthers–students and employees–is of first concern every day of the week, and doubly so now. While we have no reason to believe there is an immediate threat to our campus, and while there are no cases (at this time) in the Commonwealth of Virginia, we are being proactive and taking additional steps to insure a safe environment.

I would like to update you about a few of these.

First: I have appointed a Coronavirus Response Task Force. This task force, headed by Dean of Students, Nicole Lenez, will monitor the situation daily, report to me regularly, and provide direction as the situation unfolds.

Second: we are evaluating all plans for official College sponsored travel, domestic and international. At this time, we are not suspending any activities, but will continue to assess our decision in the weeks to come.

Third: as always, we are collaborating with the Tri Area Community Health Center, adjacent to campus, to provide care to the community for any health related issues.

Lastly: we are increasing our efforts in disinfecting public areas and will provide appropriate educational materials to keep our community informed.

We will act with prudence and caution, but not with fear or speculation. We will monitor the situation daily, communicate with the campus regularly, and maintain contact with the Virginia Department of Health and the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

Should you have any questions or concerns, please direct them to Nicole Lenez, Dean of Students, who is heading our Coronavirus Response Task Force (nlenez@ferrum.edu, 540-365-4461).

Sincerely,

David L. Johns, Ph.D.

President