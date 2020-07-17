Ferrum College Celebrates Increased Giving During Fiscal Year 2020

Despite a spring semester that was disrupted by the COVID-19 pandemic, including the cancelation of the spring athletic season, Ferrum College is celebrating a substantial increase in unrestricted giving to the Ferrum Fund and to Ferrum athletics.

“We asked our alumni and friends for support, and they responded in an overwhelming way,” said Vice President for Institutional Advancement and External Relations Wilson Paine ’07.

For fiscal year 2020 (July 1, 2019 – June 30, 2020), the College saw a 33% increase in giving to the Ferrum Fund compared to last year, with close to 900 donations totaling over $400,000. Additionally, donations to athletics increased by 40% with gifts exceeding $140,000 from over 500 donors, which is double the donors from last year.

“It is extremely exciting to achieve this accomplishment during such a difficult and unexpected year,” said Director of Athletics John Sutyak, who arrived at the College in January of this year. “I’m continually impressed by our loyal supporter base and their commitment to Ferrum athletics and our student-athletes.”

Along with Ferrum’s dedicated donors and the addition of corporate sponsorship opportunities, Sutyak credits the increase in athletic giving to his coaching staff; Assistant Director of Athletics and Sports Information Director Gary Holden, and the institutional advancement staff, particularly Paine, Director of Development Bart Smith, and Director of Annual Giving Crystal Gibson.

Gifts to the Ferrum Fund go to a variety of programs at the College, including scholarships, academic programs, and student support. Ferrum Fund dollars help provide aid to students who may no longer have the means to continue their education due to financial hardships created by COVID-19.

“This is a great victory for Ferrum College and Ferrum athletics. We are grateful to our alumni, parents, and supporters who made gifts despite the shortened spring season and other challenges,” said Paine.

To learn how to support Ferrum athletics and the Ferrum Fund, and for more information about corporate sponsorship opportunities, please contact Wilson Paine at wpaine@ferrum.edu or 540-365-4211.

