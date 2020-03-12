//Coronavirus (COVID-19)

What You Need To Know
There are no known cases of COVID-19 at Ferrum College or in the Ferrum, VA area.
For questions related to COVID-19, contact the Office of Student Life & Engagement at 540-365-4461 or studentlife@ferrum.edu.
To make an appointment with Tri-Area Community Health Center at Ferrum College, call 540-365-4469.
Ways To Prevent Illness
- Wash your hands using the following steps:
- Wet your hands with clean, running water and apply soap.
- Lather your hands by rubbing them together with the soap.
- Lather the backs of your hands, between your fingers, and under your nails.
- Scrub your hands for at least 20 seconds. Need a timer? Hum the “Happy Birthday” song from beginning to end twice.
- Rinse your hands well under clean, running water.
- Dry your hands using a clean towel or air dry them.
- If soap and water aren’t available, use a hand sanitizer that contains at least 60% alcohol. Cover all surfaces of your hands and rub together until they’re dry.
- Try not to touch your face.
- Maintain at least three feet distance between yourself and anyone who is coughing or sneezing.
- Disinfect frequently touched surfaces daily (doorknobs, light switches, handles, desks, phones, keyboards, toilets, sinks, etc.). View a disinfection guide on the CDC’s website here.
If You Think You’re Sick
- Call your healthcare provider first to inform them of your symptoms.
- Avoid close contact with others. Only leave your home to see medical care (if necessary).
- Cough into your elbow or a tissue. Throw the tissue in the trash and then wash your hands for at least 20 seconds or use hand sanitizer that contains at least 60% alcohol.
Make Sure You Get Your Information From Reputable Sources
- Centers for Disease Control and Prevention: https://www.cdc.gov/
- Virginia Department of Health: http://www.vdh.virginia.gov/
- World Health Organization: https://www.who.int/
What are the symptoms of COVID-19?
Symptoms are similar to other respiratory viruses; however, if you have the following symptoms it does not necessarily mean you have COVID-19.
- Fever (sometimes)
- Cough
- Shortness of breath
- Sore throat
If you have questions, call your healthcare provider or Tri-Area Community Health Center at 540-365-4469.
What will Ferrum College do if there are confirmed cases of COVID-19 on campus?
If there is a confirmed case of COVID-19 on campus, the affected individual will be contacted by the health department who will then determine the College’s next steps and whom to notify of potential risk of exposure.
Am I at risk?
If you have not traveled to Level 3 countries (high-risk areas where non-essential travel should be avoided, currently including China, Italy, Iran, and South Korea), and you have not been in contact with a person known to have COVID-19, your risk of being infected is very, very low.
What if I have recently traveled to Level 3 countries or come in contact with someone who has?
If you have recently traveled to Level 3 countries, currently including China, Italy, Iran, and South Korea, or you have come in close contact with someone who has, watch yourself for symptoms such as fever, sore throat, cough, or difficulty breathing. If you display those symptoms, contact your healthcare provider or Tri-Area Community Health Center at 540-365-4469, to determine if you need an appointment. You may be asked to self-isolate for a 14-day period.
Is Ferrum College cancelling E-Term courses or study abroad?
Ferrum College is restricting all non-essential travel for the remainder of the semester. This includes May E-Term courses, spring study abroad, the alumni trip to Italy scheduled for July 2020, and any other travel deemed non-essential to the day-to-day operations of the College.
What proactive actions is Ferrum College taking?
The protection of our students, faculty, staff, and community is our priority. We’ve taken the following steps to ensure the protection of our campus community:
- Facilitated campaigns to educate our campus community about COVID-19 per CDC recommendations.
- Placed additional hand sanitizer in community areas.
- Frequently updated campus community regarding the spread of virus, how to receive information, and virus symptoms.
- Established a task force who closely monitors the developing situation and consults with appropriate personnel to determine our next steps.
- Continued to follow the CDC recommendations for cleaning and disinfecting.
Isn’t COVID-19 just scary for older people and babies?
Here is Dean of Students Nicole Lenez’s response to this question:
“While I don’t want you to panic, I do need you to care. Just because most of us are mostly healthy, and are checking off demographics that will make us less likely to be killed by or catch a very severe form of this disease, does not mean you can ignore guidelines and health advice! The healthier we all are as a community can help prevent and protect those in our community who are at greater risk (and this isn’t just elderly people – it could include babies, people with compromised immune systems, and people with other illnesses like diabetes or lung issues).
“So for the good of our whole community, your fellow students, your neighbors, and your faculty and staff, please follow these CDC guidelines:
- Cover coughs and sneezes with a tissue. If you don’t have a tissue, cough and sneeze into the inside of your elbow, not your hands.
- Stay home when sick.
- Clean and disinfect frequently touched surfaces.
- Wash hands often with soap and water. If soap and water are not readily available, use a hand sanitizer that contains at least 60% alcohol.”