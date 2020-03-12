//Coronavirus (COVID-19)

What You Need To Know

There are no known cases of COVID-19 at Ferrum College or in the Ferrum, VA area.

For questions related to COVID-19, contact the Office of Student Life & Engagement at 540-365-4461 or studentlife@ferrum.edu.

To make an appointment with Tri-Area Community Health Center at Ferrum College, call 540-365-4469.

Ways To Prevent Illness

Wash your hands using the following steps:

Wet your hands with clean, running water and apply soap.

Lather your hands by rubbing them together with the soap.

Lather the backs of your hands, between your fingers, and under your nails.

Scrub your hands for at least 20 seconds. Need a timer? Hum the “Happy Birthday” song from beginning to end twice.

Rinse your hands well under clean, running water.

Dry your hands using a clean towel or air dry them.

If soap and water aren’t available, use a hand sanitizer that contains at least 60% alcohol. Cover all surfaces of your hands and rub together until they’re dry. Try not to touch your face. Maintain at least three feet distance between yourself and anyone who is coughing or sneezing. Disinfect frequently touched surfaces daily (doorknobs, light switches, handles, desks, phones, keyboards, toilets, sinks, etc.). View a disinfection guide on the CDC’s website here

If You Think You’re Sick

Call your healthcare provider first to inform them of your symptoms. Avoid close contact with others. Only leave your home to see medical care (if necessary). Cough into your elbow or a tissue. Throw the tissue in the trash and then wash your hands for at least 20 seconds or use hand sanitizer that contains at least 60% alcohol.

Make Sure You Get Your Information From Reputable Sources