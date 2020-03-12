//Coronavirus Updates

March 12, 2020

Dear campus community,

We have been monitoring carefully the unfolding COVID-19 situation and its impact. As always, the health and safety of our students and employees is our top priority. Thus, while there are no suspected cases of the coronavirus at Ferrum College, we will take the following actions:

Classes will meet as usual tomorrow; however, classes will be canceled Monday and Tuesday to allow for the transition to online instruction to begin Wednesday, March 18. We plan to resume in-seat classes on April 6.

To reduce the need for students to travel, the College will permit students to remain on campus, if they choose to do so.Students who choose to leave campus will not be permitted to return until the College resumes normal operations. During this time, residence halls and dining services will remain open.

In addition to these, the College is implementing the following steps, effective immediately:

Suspension of all College sponsored or supported travel that is non-essential to the operations of the College

Suspension of any non-essential gatherings or events. Please use your best judgment when considering rescheduling, conducting remotely, or canceling the gathering/event.

Suspension of athletic events and travel for all teams (competition and practice) beginning Monday, March 16

Additional information for both students and College personnel will be forthcoming.

We are presented with a public health crisis that has sparked uncertainty, fear, and anxiety worldwide. Yet, I am proud of the extraordinary care, support, and professionalism from the entire Ferrum College community during this time, and I want to express my appreciation to all of you for your commitment to each other. We recognize that this is a developing situation, which we will monitor daily. We will provide regular updates via college email and on our website: www.ferrum.edu/coronavirus

For more information about coronavirus and information about how to prevent it, click here.