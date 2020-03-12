//Coronavirus Updates

March 12, 2020
Dear campus community,
We have been monitoring carefully the unfolding COVID-19 situation and its impact. As always, the health and safety of our students and employees is our top priority. Thus, while there are no suspected cases of the coronavirus at Ferrum College, we will take the following actions:
- Classes will meet as usual tomorrow; however, classes will be canceled Monday and Tuesday to allow for the transition to online instruction to begin Wednesday, March 18.We plan to resume in-seat classes on April 6.
- To reduce the need for students to travel, the College will permit students to remain on campus, if they choose to do so.Students who choose to leave campus will not be permitted to return until the College resumes normal operations. During this time, residence halls and dining services will remain open.
In addition to these, the College is implementing the following steps, effective immediately:
- Suspension of all College sponsored or supported travel that is non-essential to the operations of the College
- Suspension of any non-essential gatherings or events. Please use your best judgment when considering rescheduling, conducting remotely, or canceling the gathering/event.
- Suspension of athletic events and travel for all teams (competition and practice) beginning Monday, March 16
Additional information for both students and College personnel will be forthcoming.
We are presented with a public health crisis that has sparked uncertainty, fear, and anxiety worldwide. Yet, I am proud of the extraordinary care, support, and professionalism from the entire Ferrum College community during this time, and I want to express my appreciation to all of you for your commitment to each other. We recognize that this is a developing situation, which we will monitor daily. We will provide regular updates via college email and on our website: www.ferrum.edu/coronavirus
For more information about coronavirus and information about how to prevent it, click here.
March 6, 2020
Dear Ferrum College family:
All of us are following with interest news of the Coronavirus situation, which is changing by the hour. We are paying close attention to these developments and planning accordingly. I can assure you that the health and safety of all Panthers–students and employees–is of first concern every day of the week, and doubly so now. While we have no reason to believe there is an immediate threat to our campus, and while there are no cases (at this time) in the Commonwealth of Virginia, we are being proactive and taking additional steps to ensure a safe environment.
I would like to update you about a few of these.
- First: I have appointed a Coronavirus Response Task Force. This task force, headed by Dean of Students, Nicole Lenez, will monitor the situation daily, report to me regularly, and provide direction as the situation unfolds.
- Second: we are evaluating all plans for official College sponsored travel, domestic and international. At this time, we are not suspending any activities, but will continue to assess our decision in the weeks to come.
- Third: as always, we are collaborating with the Tri Area Community Health Center, adjacent to campus, to provide care to the community for any health related issues.
- Lastly: we are increasing our efforts in disinfecting public areas and will provide appropriate educational materials to keep our community informed.
We will act with prudence and caution, but not with fear or speculation. We will monitor the situation daily, communicate with the campus regularly, and maintain contact with the Virginia Department of Health and the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.
Should you have any questions or concerns, please direct them to Nicole Lenez, Dean of Students, who is heading our Coronavirus Response Task Force (nlenez@ferrum.edu, 540-365-4461).
Sincerely,
David L. Johns, Ph.D.
President