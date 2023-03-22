///Over $10,000 Raised for Ferrum Elementary Panther Packs Food Assistance Program at Ferrum College

FERRUM, VA (March 22, 2023) – More than $10,000 was raised during this year’s Empty Bowls fundraiser, which was held Sunday, March 19 at Ferrum College. Event proceeds will support Panther Packs, a program that sends food-insecure Ferrum Elementary students home with backpacks stocked with nutritious, non-perishable food every weekend.

This year marked the thirteenth Empty Bowls, said event organizer Nell Fredericksen, adjunct professor of art and ceramics at Ferrum College. Attendees selected a handmade pottery bowl, enjoyed a meal of homemade soup and bread provided by Aladdin Food Services, and participated in a silent auction featuring a wide variety of artworks donated to the event by their makers.

“We call the event Empty Bowls in hopes that the beautiful pottery each attendee selects—the ’empty bowl’ they take home—will be a reminder of the need in our community,” said Fredericksen, who noted that more than 500 bowls were made for this year’s event and most of the items donated to the silent auction were from event sponsor Blue Ridge Potters Guild and others are regionally well known artists.

Since its founding in 2007, Panther Packs has served over 1,000 children and averages 13,000 meals provided annually.

“This really is a community event. Ferrum College donated the use of the Blue Ridge Mountain Room; Aladdin donated the soup and food service; Ferrum College staff and students regularly help us put together the packs, and the Ferrum Rescue Squad stores the packs and supplies for us. When you say ‘Not Self, But Others’ you have to live by the [Ferrum College] motto. If you don’t, it’s just words, and today shows our community continues to live it out,” said Martha Puckett, manager of Tri-Area Community Health in Ferrum, who co-founded Panther Packs with the late Marcie Altice.

Special thanks the Blue Ridge Potters Guild for 50 bowls donated, and Ferrum College Ceramics studio that hosted numerous community groups, including professional potters from the Blue Ridge Potters guild and 16 Hands, Floyd, who made the remainder of the bowls.

The remaining bowls from the event will be sold in the Clay House at Ferrum College on Tuesdays and Thursdays from 10:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m.

Click here to view more photos from the event.