//Ferrum College to Host “An Evening of Dinner and Theatre With Mark Twain” on March 15

FERRUM, VA (March 10, 2023) – Ferrum College Theatre Arts will host “An Evening of Dinner and Theatre With Mark Twain,” written by and starring award-winning playwright and Professor Emeritus R. Rex Stephenson, on Wednesday, March 15. Stephenson and friends of the College’s Theatre Department are giving this one-evening performance to support Ferrum College Theatre Arts.

Dinner will be held in the Blue Ridge Mountain Room in Franklin Hall beginning at 5:30 p.m. and reservations are required. The doors for Sale Theatre in Schoolfield Hall will open at 7:00 p.m., with the show starting at 7:30 p.m. Tickets may be purchased for dinner and the show or for the show only by visiting www.ferrum.edu/theatre-tickets.

Ferrum College Theatre Arts is also participating in this year’s SML Gives, an online giving event on March 15 that offers more than 20 Franklin County and Bedford nonprofits the opportunity to fundraise, gain exposure and build relationships.

“Our collective goal is to raise over $100,000, with an organizational goal of $8,000 to help offset production rights, wood and paint for sets, curtains, and more,” explained Rebecca Crocker, assistant professor and program coordinator for Theatre Arts at the College. “We invite everyone to take part and help us continue our longstanding tradition of bringing theatre into the schools and community of Franklin County.”

Gifts to support Ferrum College Theatre Arts and their SML Gives fundraiser may be made at https://www.onthestage.tickets/ferrum-college-theatre-arts-department/donate.