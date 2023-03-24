//Dinner Theatre Event Raises More Than $4,000 for Ferrum College Theatre Arts

More than $4,000 was raised for Ferrum College Theatre Arts during last week’s “An Evening of Dinner and Theatre With Mark Twain” event—written by and starring award-winning playwright and Professor Emeritus R. Rex Stephenson—which was held March 15 on campus to coincide with the SML Gives community fundraising event.

The evening started with a delicious dinner in the Blue Ridge Mountain Room where cast members served the showgoers. Each table was formally set and patrons could see a beautiful view of Adams Lake as they enjoyed their meal.

Dinner was followed by the performance, which featured a mix of stories from Twain’s life and humorous short stories from some of his writings. Held in Sale Theatre in Schoolfield Hall, the show also featured a variety of music from Twain’s time period performed by the cast of students, staff and community members.

Ferrum College Theatre Arts next takes the stage April 20–23 with R. Rex Stephenson’s adaptation of Robert Louis Stephenson’s “Treasure Island,” which will be directed by Emily Blankenship-Tucker and feature a new musical score written by Blankenship-Tucker. For tickets and more information, click here.

