//Mary Hannah Wheeler

In addition to being the adjunct dance professor here at Ferrum College is primarily a Theatre Arts and English 12 teacher at Franklin County High School. She is a native of Franklin County, VA, an alumni of FCHS and a 2014 graduate of Virginia Intermont College with a Bachelor of Fine Arts in Musical Theatre. She previously worked as a Company Member and Choreographer at Roanoke Children’s Theatre, Professional Theatre for Young Audiences. Mary Hannah lived and worked in New York City and returned home to the Roanoke Valley in 2017. Recently she worked as the Assistant Director and Choreographer for Busch Gardens Williamsburg alongside Lisa Shriver (a Broadway credited Director/Choreographer). She also enjoys being a performer herself on the mu- sical theatre stage. Most recent roles include; Val in A Chorus Line & Di- anne in 42nd Street (MMT), & Connie in The Best Christmas Pageant Ever (RCT). Mary Hannah is always excited to share her passion for education, dance, and theatre with Ferrum College!