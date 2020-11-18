Laura Matthews is currently the Visiting Professor of Theatre at Blackburn College, a small liberal arts school in Illinois. Since 2012, she has worked as a teaching artist, actor and director in Chicago with theaters such as Porchlight Music Theatre, Emerald City Theatre and American Theatre Company. She has been an adjunct faculty member at Elmhurst University and Virginia Commonwealth University. As a teaching artist she has worked with children, teens and adults of all ages. Favourite shows she has collaborated on include: I & You (Gunderson), A Doll’s House Part Two (Hnath), Orlando (Rulh), and Dying City (Shinn).

Laura holds an MFA in Pedagogy and Performance from Virginia Commonwealth University as well as a BA in Musical Theatre and Interdisciplinary Communication Studies from Elmhurst College. She is also a certified Alexander Technique teacher and recognized member of the American Society for the Alexander Technique (AmSAT). Laura teaches courses such as Musical Theatre Performance and Stage, Speech and Movement at Ferrum College.