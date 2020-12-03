Ferrum Donors Give Over $56k During Giving Tuesday 2020; Eligible for additional $50k

Ferrum College celebrated #GivingTuesday on Tuesday, December 1, 2020 with an invitation for donors to be “Ferrum Bold” by making a gift of any size to any program. The College ended the day with gifts totaling a record-breaking $56,786 from over 260 donors.

As part of this year’s #GivingTuesday, Ferrum participated in a two-part challenge issued by the Jessie Ball duPont Fund: if the College raised at least $25,000, the duPont Fund would match it with another $25,000. Additionally, if at least 200 people made donations through the College’s website on Giving Tuesday, the duPont Fund would kick in another $25,000, bringing the total to an extra $50,000 for Ferrum College.

Ferrum met both requirements to receive the combined $50,000 in challenge gifts, bringing the total amount raised to $106,786.

“This Giving Tuesday was another reminder of the generosity and overwhelming support Ferrum receives from its alumni, faculty, staff, and friends,” said President David Johns. “The impact of Tuesday’s gifts will be felt for years to come.”

The theme for this year’s Giving Tuesday was “Ferrum Bold” and focused on stories of students and alumni who embody the toughness and resiliency that Ferrum has adopted this year through the slogan: Ferrum Means Iron.

“At a time when we are all being pulled in multiple directions, I am truly in awe of our supporters’ generosity,” said Vice President for Institutional Advancement & External Relations Wilson Paine. “I am so proud of the Ferrum family and the Institutional Advancement team for their commitment to our students and programs.”

Per their website, the Jessie Ball duPont Fund “is committed to creating communities of belonging for the people, organizations and places that [philanthropist, businesswoman, and community steward] Jessie Ball duPont knew and loved.” Visit here to learn more.