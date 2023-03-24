First-generation Student and DACA Recipient Geovanni Garcia Finds Success at Ferrum College

Ferrum College senior Geovanni Garcia has always wanted to be a physician but he hasn’t always believed he could attain this goal.

Originally from Mexico City, Mexico, and the first in his family to attend college, Garcia is a Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals (DACA) recipient who transferred to Ferrum College from Patrick Henry Community College.

“No one in my family is a doctor or in any big profession. I didn’t think I could do it. At Patrick Henry, I did a mix of general studies and got certified in welding,” said Garcia.

Today, Garcia is studying for the Medical College Admission Test (MCAT), which he plans to take after he graduates in May with his degree in Pre-Professional Health Sciences, Pre-Med emphasis, and minors in Biology and Chemistry.

Garcia attributes his success to the relationships he has with his Ferrum College professors and the College staff who have helped him along the way. “Everyone has played a role with me being successful here. I don’t think I would have thrived without this community,” said Garcia.

Garcia’s family emigrated to the United States to escape the violence in Mexico and so that his parents could give their children opportunities they never had. “Graduating high school was a huge accomplishment and my mom cried seeing me in my cap and gown,” Garcia said.

As a DACA recipient and college student, Garcia faces many challenges. “I struggle with getting scholarships because the first question they ask is if you are a U.S. citizen. I also don’t get [financial aid through] FAFSA because of DACA. My parents and I work really hard to pay my tuition,” explained Garcia, who highlights the support he receives at Ferrum College. “I work with the financial aid counselors, they help me set up payment plans, and they genuinely want to help. They get to know me on a personal level.”

Garcia found Ferrum College because he knew one of the College’s soccer coaches. He toured the campus, and he loved how close knit the campus was. “I saw that everyone knew everyone or knew of someone. I liked that compared to a lot of the other schools I toured,” said Garcia, who ultimately chose Ferrum because of the one-on-one relationships with professors. “They are willing to write me letters of recommendation. They are confident in me, and they want me to succeed.”

Associate Professor of Biochemistry Natalia Smelkova emphasized how ambitious Garcia has always been with his goals and aspirations. “I remember when he told me at our first meeting three or four years ago that he wanted to be a medical doctor. This is not unusual; we have students who set their goals early. However, while many of those students later abandoned their goals, Geovanni did not. Qualities of his character, persistence, and desire to succeed are admirable.”

Pre-Professional Health Sciences Program Coordinator and Associate Professor of Biology Katie Goff knows Garcia to be a hard working, engaged student and community member. “I am humbled to know that Geo feels that I contribute to his success. He has been so self-motivated and is building his own path forward. Whether he wanted to bounce med school application timelines off me, go over his semester schedule, review physiology graphs, or share his MCAT prep scores, I am just glad that I could be here for him when he needed me,” said Goff.

Garcia recommends Ferrum College to other DACA recipients because of the positive experience he has had with the community. “You won’t be alone. Ask for help, reach out and communicate. I used to think there was no way I could go to school. At Ferrum, you will get close to people and they will make it feel like home. The staff will try their best to help you, and there are a lot of resources available,” concluded Garcia.