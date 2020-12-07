Bernice Cobbs ’98 Named Franklin County Schools New Superintendent

Ferrum College alumna Dr. Bernice Cobbs ’98 was named superintendent of Franklin County Public Schools (FCPS) during a school board meeting on November 10, 2020. This appointment came after a nationwide search with 15 other candidates.

“I consider it a true privilege to have been appointed as the superintendent for Franklin County Public Schools,” Cobbs wrote in a letter to the community. “In taking this oath of office, I pledge my commitment to always do what is in the best interest of our students and the community.”

Cobbs took office on December 1, 2020, after most recently serving as assistant principal of Franklin County High School. She feels prepared to lead FCPS during this critical time thanks to her 22 years of service in the school system. Cobbs initially held positions as a teacher, then as principal of Snow Creek Elementary, principal of Boones Mill Elementary, director of the K-5 Curriculum and Instruction, and assistant principal and principal of Benjamin Franklin Middle School.

“I do believe there has been a loss of learning for some of our students since the onset of COVID-19 in March,” she explained about the current hybrid teaching model which consists of half virtual and half in-person instruction. This model was put in place to mitigate the spread of COVID-19. “Many of our students, families, and staff are not accustomed to the online learning platform but are doing the best they can. If I looked into my crystal ball, I would contend, for the most part, that most students and families desire the daily face-to-face interactions with their teachers. However, I will admit that there has been a positive outcome, which is why some students have found their niche in the virtual learning world. This pandemic has undoubtedly given us some opportunities to reimagine teaching and learning.”

As superintendent, her first initiatives include a safe return to school in some fashion and a plan to regain learning losses. She intends to work closely with staff, students, and families to continue building reading, math, and writing skills along with the skills students eventually need, coined the “5 C’s”: communication, creativity, critical thinking, collaboration, and citizenship.

In her letter to the community, she wrote, “My goal as superintendent is to continue the works in progress to provide all of our students with instructional initiatives that emphasize preparation beyond high school. These initiatives will also develop the essential knowledge and skills to foster college and workforce readiness for the 21st century.”

Cobbs was named the Virginia Middle School Principal of the Year in 2019. In 2004, she was named FCPS Teacher of the Year and Virginia’s Region VI Teacher of the Year. She also received the 2005 Virginia Lottery Excellence in Education Award and was named a Ferrum College Distinguished Alumna in 2008.

Cobbs graduated from Ferrum College in 1998 with a Bachelor of Arts in liberal arts and a teaching endorsement. She went on to receive a Master of Curriculum and Instruction from University of Virginia (2002), a Master of Education in educational leadership from Radford University (2007), and a Doctorate in Educational Leadership and Policy Studies from Virginia Tech (2014).

Read more about Cobbs in this Franklin News-Post article.