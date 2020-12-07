D Robinson ’21 Envisions Positive & Hopeful Video to Shows Impact of COVID-19

Senior Davon “D” Robinson ’21 is inviting students, faculty, staff, and community members to participate in his next uplifting video project. He envisions collecting photos of people enjoying their happiest moments with friends, family, or just doing something they love, pre- or post-COVID. He will then compile those photos with videos he has already obtained that showcase interviewees talking about how their lives have been affected by the pandemic.

“The point is to have all kinds of pictures that show people being happy. I want to show how much has changed, but that we can all press forward to a brighter future,” explained Robinson. “It will create an opportunity for people to express what they are feeling. They will also know they are not alone in this and they’ll see there is hope for a better future all around.”

Please consider sending your happy moment photos through email to D Robinson at dhrobinson@ferrum.edu.

Images received are subject to review and may not be used in the final project.

More about Robinson:

D Robinson will graduate in May 2021 with a degree in social work. He is president of Ferrum College’s chapter of Help Save The Next Girl. He is also an admissions ambassador and the student coordinator of the Disaster Recovery Team at Ferrum.

Before COVID-19, Robinson spent much of his time volunteering at local elementary schools where he played games and spent time with children to become a positive influence in their lives. After graduation, he plans to begin his own non-profit after-school program for kids.

Additionally, Robinson creates positive and uplifting videos to help bolster spirits, especially during difficult times. Follow Robinson on Instagram at dhr._.

Read more about Robinson’s volunteer work on the Ferrum Blog here.

View one of Robinson’s positive videos here.