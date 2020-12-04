Carrie Austin Named An Assistant Athletic Director At Ferrum College

Director of Athletics John Sutyak has announced the promotion of Carrie Austin to an assistant athletic director effective December 1. Austin will join Sports Information Director and Assistant Athletic Director Gary Holden in her new responsibilities.

Austin arrived at Ferrum in January 2014 as head field hockey coach after serving as the associate head field hockey coach at Appalachian State University (NC) from 2007 through 2013. She has since added senior woman administrator and compliance director responsibilities to her resume. Austin also became a member of Ferrum’s senior athletic administration team.

“I’m very excited to announce Carrie as an assistant athletic director,” said Sutyak. “Since my arrival at Ferrum, Carrie has been a valued team member, a trusted colleague and someone who has been a respected member of the community in representing the department on campus. The work she has done alongside Gary Holden in advancing our operations in the area of athletic compliance was critical to our internal procedures prior to my arrival. I am looking forward to her sharing her expertise in all aspects of the department as we continue to evolve and move forward as an athletic department.”

Austin’s management experience also includes serving as game supervisor for the 2020 Old Dominion Athletic Conference Men’s Basketball Tournament first round game in 2020, and as hospitality coordinator for the 2019 NCAA Division III Men’s Wrestling National Championships and the 2018 NCAA Division III Men’s Wrestling Southeast Regional, both of which were hosted by Ferrum College.

