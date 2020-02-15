Tri-Area Community Health Center at Ferrum College Now Open

On Monday, February 10, 2020, the Tri-Area Community Health Center opened its new facility on Ferrum Mountain Road across the street from Ferrum College. The facility will serve the local community as well as Ferrum College students.

Previously, the health center was housed in the basement of Vaughn Chapel on the College’s campus. The new $6 million facility is 17,000 square feet with 15 patient rooms, two treatment rooms, X-ray capabilities, and a pharmacy. It was partially funded by a $1 million grant under the Health Infrastructure Investment Program from the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services. The rest of the financing will be provided through the Department of Agriculture’s Rural Development office.

“The larger clinic and pharmacy space will allow us to see more people and provide more services,” said Tri-Area Community Health Center’s chief executive officer James Werth, Jr. “The staff here are committed to making a positive difference in people’s lives. We are looking forward to continuing to serve Ferrum, Franklin County, and surrounding communities for decades to come.”

