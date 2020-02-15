It’s the People: Dave Newcombe

Dave Newcombe, Director of Student Leadership & Engagement

Dave Newcombe arrived at Ferrum College in 1986 as the director of Residence Life. In June 1989, he was asked to serve as the dean of Student Affairs. “This was my ‘dream job’ when I was in college and grad school,” said Dave. “I wanted to be a dean of students at a small college.” In 2007, Dave became director of Student Leadership and Engagement, a position he held until his retirement in August 2015 after 29 years of service.

“At Ferrum, we had faculty and staff teams in softball and basketball. We played in the student intramural program until we were too old to compete. What a great way to get to know students, and they really enjoyed our participation and the bond that the games created,” remembered Dave. “I also became a great fan of Panther athletics, theatrical plays, musical events, and the fun programs provided for students, the College, and the local community. I tried to attend as many of these events as possible. It was fun for me, but more importantly, I supported our students.”

“My ‘dream job’ was a joy. The relationships I made with students, alumni, staff, and faculty are truly a blessing and continue into my retirement,” said Dave. He and his wife Patricia remain in the Ferrum area. “We love Ferrum College so much we decided to pay off our home here and stay!”

Ferrum College is a special place, made even more special because of people like Dave.