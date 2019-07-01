///Lodging Available at Ferrum College for FloydFest 19, July 24 – 28

For eight years, Ferrum College has partnered with FloydFest to sponsor the popular Ferrum College Workshop Porch Stage and offer festival-goers comfortable lodging through the Learn & Lodge Program just 30 miles from the Floydfest site. The College, which is located on The Crooked Road, Virginia’s Heritage Music Trail, offers accommodations in one of the College’s newest residence halls plus educational and entertaining programs at the Blue Ridge Institute & Farm Museum located on campus. Breakfast (included in your lodging package) will be available each morning before it’s time to board the shuttle and head for the FloydFest site. Once there, enjoy a full day of music, arts, entertainment plus special educational programming before heading back to campus by shuttle for a refreshing shower and good night’s sleep.

