Rising Senior Raven Martin ’20 Serves as Counselor for 30th Annual Summer Enrichment Camp

Ferrum College rising senior Raven Martin ’20 served as camp counselor for the College’s 30th annual Summer Enrichment Camp from June 23 – 29, 2019.

Martin, a social work major from Rustburg, VA, learned about an open position as camp counselor for 13-year-olds at Ferrum College’s Summer Enrichment Camp through an internship with New Day Center in Roanoke. The co-educational, residential Summer Enrichment Camp began in 1989 and focuses on activities and challenging projects designed for students ages 8 – 14. “I thought it would be a great experience to work with this age group,” explained Martin.

“Summer Enrichment Camp started small back in 1989,” said Director of Housing and Residence Life Chip Phillips, who has supervised the camp for the past 30 years. “But now we routinely have over 80 campers from five different states on campus.” Campers come from Virginia, West Virginia, North Carolina, Georgia, and Pennsylvania.

The camp boasts a variety of classes, including crime scene investigation, Harry Potter exploration, living 1800-style at the Blue Ridge Farm Museum, music, theatre, and more. “I spent the days making sure all my kids were present and I knew where they were at all times,” Martin explained. “We all ate breakfast, lunch, and dinner together. We had pool, gym, and board game times.” She also assisted camp instructors, who are college professors and professional educators, with crafting, mythology, and cooking classes.

After her May 2020 graduation, Martin wants to attend graduate school to earn her Masters of Social Work. She also plans to apply for an international traveling job through her sorority, Delta Phi Epsilon.

But for now, she’s enjoying her time as a Ferrum College student and summer camp counselor. “[Summer Enrichment Camp] offers classes and opportunities for kids to learn new things that they may never experience. It is a wonderful camp for kids to attend. This opportunity will also hopefully help me in pursuing my social work degree for the future,” said Martin.

Learn more about Summer Enrichment Camp and see photos.