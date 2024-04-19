//Ferrum College Theatre Arts Perform Joseph and the Amazing Tecnicolor Dreamcoat

From April 11-14, under the Ferrum College School of Arts and Humanities, the Blue Ridge Dinner Theatre and Ferrum College Theatre Arts performed “Joseph and the Amazing Technicolor Dreamcoat”.

“Joseph and the Amazing Technicolor Dreamcoat” is a beloved musical that recounts the biblical tale of Jacob’s favored son, Joseph, and his eleven brothers. The plot revolves around Joseph being sold into slavery by his envious siblings, which results in him being imprisoned by an Egyptian aristocrat. The musical features memorable songs and is a crowd-pleaser.

Ferrum College junior Gage Shelton was excited to be a part of another theatre production. “Even though I’m not a Theater major, I’ve really found a niche within the department here, for the same reason I love Ferrum as a whole: we work as a team to move mountains and make magic on stage. This was a really fast turnaround for a show, but Joseph was incredibly fun to do once we got into it. The choreography, the songs, and the campiness of it all made the entire spectacle a blast from curtains to bows,” said Shelton.

Athletic Director Cleive Adams played the role of Jacob, and for him, it was an experience of a lifetime. “As a lifelong athlete and coach, the simplest way for me to compare just how impressive our theater department is would be to compare it to a championship culture in sports. The talent I was surrounded by was enhanced with energy, excitement, hard work, encouragement, love, willingness, and most of all an appreciation for what they do. I was accepted with open arms and guided through the process as if I was a part of our theater family from the beginning,” Adams said.

“We have an unbelievably talented group of professors and students on our campus. As an alumnus, it makes me proud. I would love for every student-athlete at Ferrum to experience the type of commitment and teamwork I experienced this past week,” he concludes.

View the full gallery of photos from the production here.