//Ferrum College Psychology Graduate Program Listed In Forbes

Ferrum College’s graduate psychology program was featured in Forbes Advisor among the “Best Online Psychology Master’s Degrees Of 2024”.

Forbes Advisor states their education editors are committed to producing unbiased rankings and informative articles with their ranking methodologies using data from the National Center for Education Statistics.

Ferrum College offers a total of six graduate programs, all of the programs are 100% online, and are now accepting new applicants for Fall 2024.

The Ferrum College Master of Science in Psychology can be completed in one year and features courses in ethics, research methods, and applied statistics. Students choose to complete a thesis or practicum and the curriculum is designed to help graduates advance in a variety of professional settings by applying an understanding of their colleagues and clients

The College recently added the Master of Science in Clinical and Counseling Psychology where faculty guide students through completing requirements to become Licensed Psychological Associates (LPAs*) or Licensed Professional Counselors (LPCs*) in multiple states. Designed as a 24 month or 60 credit online program, the MS CCP as well as all Ferrum Graduate and Online programs feature small learning cohorts with supportive faculty with diverse research interests who truly know their students and mentor them throughout the curriculum.

Assistant Professor of Psychology Dr. Ryan Cooper says these characteristics as well as affordability are why he believes the program was selected for the Forbes Advisor listing. “We are committed to fostering a supportive learning community with the flexibility of asynchronous design. Ferrum College has been providing such accessible learning opportunities for over one hundred years, and our online programs continue that legacy through online learning that still feels like a family. Start earning your degree with us in Fall 2024!”