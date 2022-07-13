Ferrum College Celebrates 62% Increase in Giving Over the Last Two Years; Finishes Year with Over $3 Million Raised

Ferrum College raised over $3.1 million this fiscal year, surpassing last year’s total by more than $500,000 and the total raised in 2020 by more than $1.1 Million. Over $835,000 was raised for scholarships and another $600,000 was awarded through grants to provide academic and financial support to the College’s students.

1,170 donors contributed to this year’s fundraising success, including 178 members of the Arthur Society. Named after the college’s seventh President, Reverend Dr. C. Ralph Arthur, the Arthur Society provides special recognition to alumni, parents, and friends who make annual gifts of at least $1,000 to the College over the fiscal year. Read more about Ferrum’s giving societies here.

This year, Ferrum College held its annual giving day on October 12, 2021 and participated in #GivingTuesday on November 30, 2021. The two events raised more than $250,000 from 384 donors, including $203,116 for the College’s Ferrum Fund, an unrestricted fund that covers scholarships, academic programming, and student research opportunities at the College.

The College also continued its trend in athletics fundraising with the successful completion of the “Batting a 1.000” campaign.” The “Batting a 1.000” campaign sought to raise funds for capital improvements to the softball facility including a press box, a team locker room, improved seating, and other amenities that will make Ferrum College’s softball facility one of the premiere stadiums in the Old Dominion Athletics Conference. With an initial goal of $100,000, the College raised over $330,000 from 119 donors. The new softball facility will be named after Hall of Fame softball coach Vickie Van Kleeck. Van Kleeck was Ferrum’s softball coach for 24 seasons, as well as the College’s Senior Woman Administrator, before retiring in 2015.

Ferrum College President David Johns expressed pride and gratitude for this year’s success, stating “I am proud of the work we are doing at Ferrum College to prepare students for good work and meaningful lives, and I am grateful to our many friends for helping to make this possible.”

“This year’s success affirms our commitment to providing a great experience for our students,” said Vice President of Institutional Advancement and External Relations Wilson Paine ‘07. “I am thankful to our alumni and supporters who recognize the important role Ferrum College plays for our students, our community, and our region. We have set a high bar for ourselves over the past few years, and I can’t wait to see where we go from here.”

Photo credit: Stephen “West” Nuttycombe, Jr. ’19