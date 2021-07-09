Ferrum College Closes Books on Record-Breaking Fiscal Year

7/9/2021

Ferrum College raised over $2,500,000 this fiscal year (July 1, 2020 – June 30, 2021), surpassing last year’s total by more than $600,000. In addition to the increase in overall fundraising, the College is also celebrating an uptick in its Arthur Society members, its leadership giving society for individuals and businesses who contribute over $1,000 annually.

For the second consecutive year, Ferrum experienced record-breaking fundraising for athletics by raising nearly $134,000. This comes on the heels of the recent announcement of the Black Hats football endowment that will provide ongoing support for the Ferrum College football program.

The Ferrum Fund raised more than $400,000 in unrestricted dollars, which will be used to develop new academic programs, support scholarships, provide student research opportunities, and more.

In addition to athletics and the Ferrum Fund, the College raised over $560,000 (including the endowment) for the Blue Ridge Institute and Museum.

“Our College faced unusual and uncertain circumstances during the 2020-21 academic year,” said President David Johns. “This year’s success can be attributed to individuals who were encouraged by Ferrum’s response to COVID-19, our unwavering commitment to our students, and to our vision for the future. We are grateful for the support shown to our students and campus community.”

Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, College officials were unable to visit constituents for most of the 2020-21 academic year. Ferrum was also forced to cancel Homecoming and other alumni events. To combat these challenges and keep constituents engaged, the College launched a series of mini-campaigns that began last August with a mask campaign in which supporters could make a contribution in exchange for receiving a Ferrum College face mask. The mini-campaigns also included the College’s Giving Day that raised over $100,000, the virtual sell out of Adams Stadium to support athletic teams, and culminated with the “It’s the People” campaign that encouraged folks to make a gift in honor or memory of an individual who played an important role in their own Ferrum journey.

“We appreciate the alumni and friends of Ferrum College who have increased their giving or gave for the first time during the pandemic,” said Ferrum College Board of Trustees Chair Scott Showalter ’73. “I encourage others to do the same to help future students realize their dreams.”

Make a gift and learn more about what your gift supports by visiting here.