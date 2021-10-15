///275 Gifts Yield Nearly $110k During Ferrum College Giving Day

10/14/2021

On October 12, 2021, Ferrum College celebrated its own day of giving, ending the campaign with a record-breaking day: $109,382 from 275 donors. This year’s total more than doubles last year’s, when Ferrum received $56,786 from over 260 donors on December 1, 2020 during #GivingTuesday, the global day of giving.

“During a time when it seems that unity is scarce in the world, our college community has once again joined together to enrich the lives of Ferrum students,” said President David Johns. “They will benefit from the generosity of our alumni, employees, and friends for years to come, and I am proud of the work we’re doing to educate our future leaders.”

The theme for Ferrum’s Giving Day was “The Tie That Binds,” which celebrates the long-lasting relationships that are built on campus between students, coaches, faculty, and staff.

“Through the years, spanning decades and generations, it is our shared experience that brings us all together as members of the Ferrum family,” said Vice President for Institutional Advancement and External Relations Wilson Paine, who is a 2007 Ferrum College alumnus. “The support we continue to receive is just astounding, and I am proud of our collective commitment to Ferrum students.”