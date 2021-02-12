Ferrum College Supports Campus Members with Mind, Body, & Outdoor Community Activities

Nearly one month into spring semester 2021, Ferrum College continues to provide services to support the mind, body, and community spirit of campus members as the COVID-19 pandemic continues.

The Office of Student Life and Education (OSL&E) is offering all its normal services remotely, which include referrals to campus and community partners, collaboration with campus members to promote engagement, pathways to holistic wellness, support for graduation, and more. OSL&E continues to coordinate the delivery of meals, medication, and other necessities to students who are quarantined or isolated on campus.

The Counseling Center offers individual counseling to undergraduate students. Telehealth options by video conferencing or telephone are also available for campus members who are working remotely or are uncomfortable with in-person sessions. The Center also provides consultative services for faculty and staff.

Director of the Counseling Center Jessica Stallard looks forward to further integrating counseling services and the campus community as the semester progresses. “By next academic year, we are going to offer psychoeducational workshops to students including interpersonal skills groups and mindfulness groups,” she explained.

Additionally, Director of Student Activities Justin Muse ’05 plans to offer more interactive programs as warmer weather arrives. “We will have some outdoor programming, following COVID safety guidelines, and partner with other groups on campus for events. We hope to entertain caricature artists, and have trivia nights, comedians, music, and more,” said Muse.

Director of Norton Outdoor Adventures and Instructor in Recreation Leadership and Ecotourism Aaron Conover cited plans for campus trail walks, a full moon hike, archery sessions, mountain biking, yoga in the woods, and more. Conover recommended the Reconnect Trail around Chapman Pond that has four stations which give instructions for relaxation and meditation in nature.

“The programs are designed to help the students, faculty and staff get outdoors and be active while following campus COVID safety protocols, social distancing, and proper cleaning and sanitizing of the equipment being used,” Conover said. “The great thing is we can do all of these while still having interaction with nature and others.”

The Fitness Center on campus provides a way to maintain good health and curb stress through exercise. The Center is also offering weekly body fat and blood pressure checks, along with core conditioning, and deep stretch and guided meditation classes. Campus members are also invited to consult with a student personal trainer to determine if they would benefit from fitness or nutrition assessment, or sessions with a personal trainer.