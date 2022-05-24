Ferrum College Loses “Thoreau House” to Fire

Ferrum College was saddened by the total loss of the “Thoreau House”, the school’s replica of Henry David Thoreau’s cabin at Walden Pond, on Friday, May 20, 2022, due to fire damage. Thoreau used his cabin as the remote outpost that inspired his classic book, Walden. Located on a corner of the school’s 700-acre campus, the Walden-inspired cabin was used to teach Thoreau’s works, as well as those of other authors who were inspired by nature.

The project to build the “Thoreau House” on Ferrum College’s campus began in 2007 as part of a three-week English experiential “e-term” course entitled “American Nature Writing” led by Professor of English John Kitterman. During the course, students studied Thoreau while building the cabin and hiking in the woods. Former Ferrum College student David Hancock ’11, who helped build the cabin, attended the cabin’s 2010 dedication. “It helped connect the dots. It was easier to understand what Thoreau was talking about once we got out of the classroom and started spending time out here.”

Like Thoreau’s, the College’s cabin included a fireplace, a bed, a table and three chairs. After the May 20 fire, only the remains of the fireplace and chimney are left standing. Ferrum College President David Johns noted it was a terrible loss for Ferrum College. “We are deeply saddened by the loss of this innovative space for our students, as well as the community. Teaching and engaging our students doesn’t only occur inside the four walls of the classroom; the “Thoreau House” provided opportunities for our students to be inspired by the nature and beauty surrounding them on the Ferrum College campus.”

The fire is currently under investigation by authorities with Franklin County Public Safety. Anyone with information pertaining to the total loss of the “Thoreau House” on Friday, May 20, 2022, is asked to contact the Franklin County Fire Marshall at (540) 483-3091.