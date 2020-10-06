“Socktober” Begins October 1

Ferrum College officially launched “Socktober” on October 1, 2020. The campaign will run through October 31.

The campaign asks students, alumni, faculty, staff, and friends of the College to pledge to give a recurring monthly gift of at least $19.13, which honors the institution’s founding year. In return, donors will receive a complimentary pair of custom designed Ferrum College socks which are available only through this campaign and cannot be purchased anywhere else, including in the campus store.

All monthly gifts of $19.13 are eligible, but the College notes the greater the gift, the greater the impact on Ferrum students and the campus.

Recurring gifts will go to the Ferrum Fund, which is made up of unrestricted dollars and helps provide key resources for student scholarships, academic programs, athletics, and more. Learn more about the Ferrum Fund here.

Donors are also asked to take a photo of themselves in their socks and post it to social media, tagging #FerrumCollege and #RockTheSocks.

Learn more and sign up to give a monthly gift at www.ferrum.edu/rockthesocks.