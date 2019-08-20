Rob Kaminski ’19 Continues Education and Lacrosse at Leeds Beckett University

Ferrum College alumnus Rob Kaminski ’19, of Cape Canaveral, FL, was recently accepted into the psychology program at Leeds Beckett University in the United Kingdom. Kaminski played four years of lacrosse for the Ferrum College Panthers and will continue his lacrosse quest as a graduate student at Leeds Beckett. He earned his bachelor’s degree in social work during Ferrum College’s 103rd commencement on May 11, 2019.

“I am proud to say I have been accepted into Leeds Beckett University in the UK and will be pursuing a master’s degree in psychology, as well as continuing my lacrosse career for the university and other clubs,” said Kaminski.

During his time at Ferrum College, Kaminski said he strengthened academically and on the lacrosse field. “I invested myself and was able to reach my fullest potential in the classroom, as well as on the field,” explained Kaminski. “[Ferrum College head men’s lacrosse coach Michael] Baggetta not only made me a better player but a better man. I hope the incoming recruits understand how special the brotherhood is that our coaching staff preaches, and what it takes to become a part of the Ferrum lacrosse family.”

“I’m filled with so much joy that Rob has worked for the opportunity to continue his education and playing career,” said Baggetta, who was one of four coaches from the U.S. chosen this June to coach the 2019 Beyond Sports USA College Men’s Lacrosse Tour Team in Australia (read more here). “Rob has overcome and grown so much in his time at Ferrum. He embodies what I expect from all my players: to become better men.”

Leeds Beckett is affiliated with Lacrosse the Pond, a program offering United States and Canadian college graduates to earn their graduate degrees while continuing to play lacrosse and participate in camps and clinics.

