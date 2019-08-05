//Coach Michael Baggetta Leads USA College Men’s Lacrosse Tour Team to Victory in Australia

Ferrum College’s own head lacrosse coach Michael Baggetta was one of four U.S. coaches chosen to mentor the 2019 Beyond Sports USA College Men’s Lacrosse Tour Team, which represented the USA in Australia on a 12-day tour from June 10 – 21.

The USA team, which encompassed 21 student-athletes from 12 different Division II and Division III higher education institutions across the States, competed in three exhibition games against local and national Australian teams. Their tour in Australia was undefeated, 3-0.

When they weren’t playing lacrosse games, the team toured various destinations including Sydney Opera House, Darlington Harbor, Melbourne, Queen Victoria Market, and the Botanical Gardens of Cairns. They snorkeled around the Great Barrier Reef, enjoyed some time with kangaroos and koalas, and even played a bit of Australian football, called “footy” or “Aussie rules football.”

“This was truly an unbelievable experience,” said Baggetta. “Lacrosse is such an amazing sport. Through the game the guys were able to compete against good clubs, develop great friendships, and experience a world unfamiliar to them. They represented themselves, their schools, and the United States with such class, making the entire trip unforgettable!”

