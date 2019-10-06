PAL tutors among the “busiest, most involved students on campus”

Ferrum College’s Academic Resources Center (ARC) offers a number of support programs, including peer tutoring. Peer Assisted Learning (PAL) tutors must be recommended by a member of the faculty for the class they wish to tutor. They must have an overall GPA of 3.0 or higher and an A or B in the course they wish to tutor. PAL tutors apply for the position and are trained before they begin tutoring in the ARC. They have regular contact with professors and even stop by classes when they can. Most frequently make the Dean’s List.
“I am fairly certain that the students we hire are among the busiest, most involved students on campus,” said Ronda Bryant, PAL tutor coordinator and director of the Second-Year Experience, a program focused on successfully guiding students through the second half of college. “They are student leaders, athletes, and very hard working young people who provide an invaluable service to their fellow students. I am grateful to have the opportunity to work with them.”
Tutoring is available Tuesday through Thursday nights until 9 p.m., and Monday and Friday until 5 p.m., in the College’s ARC.
Meet some of Ferrum College’s PAL tutors, below.
Nia Pettiford ’20
Nia Pettiford is a Ferrum College senior from Bel Air, MD. She is majoring in pre-professional science and minoring in biology. Nia loves lacrosse, pizza rolls, and tea!
Reina Balderas ’20
Reina Balderas, from Axton, VA, is a senior majoring in business with an emphasis in marketing. She is also minoring in Spanish. “I enjoy helping others and would like to see everyone succeed this school year,” said Reina.
Alexzondra “Alex” Mattson ’21
Alex Mattson is a junior from Virginia Beach majoring in pre-professional health science. She plays soccer and is a member of Boone Honors Program, the Lions Club, and Minds-N-Medicine. Alex enjoys writing and yoga.
Natasha Shelton ’20
Natasha Shelton is a first generation college student from Richmond, VA. She is a senior majoring in health science and health and human performance. Her goal is to become a physician’s assistant.
Kyndra Powell ’21
Kyndra Powell of Roanoke, VA, is majoring in health and human performance and minoring in sociology. She will become a doctor of physical therapy. Kyndra is a leadership ambassador and works in the library.
Caitlin “Catie” Hodges ’20
Catie Hodges of Moneta, VA, is president of both the senior class and the National Society of Leadership and Success. Catie is triple-majoring in biology, chemistry, and pre-med, and plans to attend medical school in fall 2020.
Brianna “Brie” Martin ’20
Brie Martin of Salem, VA, is studying psychology and social work. She is president of Psi Chi and the Psychology Club. Brie is also a member of the National Society of Leadership and Success.
Jada McLaughlin ’22
Jada McLaughlin of Newport News, VA, is majoring in social work and minoring in psychology. She is a member of the Delta Phi Epsilon sorority, the cheerleading squad, and the National Society of Leadership and Success.
Jordan Thompson ’21
Jordan Thompson from Penhook, VA, is majoring in health and human performance. She wants to teach physical education upon graduation. At Ferrum College, she is a member of the tennis team and enjoys anything outdoors.
Amber Scott ’21
Amber Scott of Stuart, VA, is a liberal arts major with minors in elementary education, psychology, and music. She is a member of National Society of Leadership and Success, Kappa Delta Phi, and color guard.
Jamie Gilbert ’20
Jamie Gilbert, originally from Williamsburg, VA, will graduate in May with a degree in musical theatre, music, and religion. She is a member of Zeta Chi Epsilon and sings in the College’s choirs. She enjoys her cat, hiking, and camping.
Marcus Trotman ’22
Marcus Trotman of Baltimore, MD, is majoring in biology and chemistry. He plans to earn his master’s degree with a career goal of working for the National Institutes of Health. His hobbies include listening to music and playing soccer.
Savannah Farris ’22
Savannah Farris of Callaway, VA, is majoring in pre-professional health sciences and biology, and minoring in chemistry and One Health. She plans to become a physician’s assistant. She is a Boone Honors Program member and enjoys fishing and kayaking.
Renee Alleyne ’22
Renee Alleyne from District Heights, MD, is a sophomore double-majoring in pre-medicine and biology. She is minoring in chemistry and aspires to become an anesthesiologist. She loves dogs and has 13 piercings!
Taylor Darnell ’21
Taylor Darnell of Rural Hall, NC, is studying chemistry, horticultural science, and business. He is swim team captain, president of the Chemistry Club, and a member of Alpha Chi and National Society of Leadership and Success.