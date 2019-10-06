PAL tutors among the “busiest, most involved students on campus”

Ferrum College’s Academic Resources Center (ARC) offers a number of support programs, including peer tutoring. Peer Assisted Learning (PAL) tutors must be recommended by a member of the faculty for the class they wish to tutor. They must have an overall GPA of 3.0 or higher and an A or B in the course they wish to tutor. PAL tutors apply for the position and are trained before they begin tutoring in the ARC. They have regular contact with professors and even stop by classes when they can. Most frequently make the Dean’s List.

“I am fairly certain that the students we hire are among the busiest, most involved students on campus,” said Ronda Bryant, PAL tutor coordinator and director of the Second-Year Experience, a program focused on successfully guiding students through the second half of college. “They are student leaders, athletes, and very hard working young people who provide an invaluable service to their fellow students. I am grateful to have the opportunity to work with them.”

Tutoring is available Tuesday through Thursday nights until 9 p.m., and Monday and Friday until 5 p.m., in the College’s ARC.

Meet some of Ferrum College’s PAL tutors, below.