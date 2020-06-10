Over 40 Student-Athletes Participate in Zoom Meeting to Foster “Healing and Understanding”

With emotions running high following recent events in our nation, Ferrum College Head Football Coach and alumnus Cleive Adams ’02 decided to take action.

Adams reached out to Athletic Director John Sutyak with an idea: he wanted to invite student-athletes to an open Zoom meeting to provide support and raise awareness about social issues.

His goal was to give Ferrum’s student-athletes a safe place to gain information and perspective, ask questions, and receive real answers.

Sutyak gave Adams his wholehearted support.

“Because I have access to a large number of student-athletes, we thought that it would be a great start to help with healing and understanding our feelings moving forward,” Adams said. “I really believed if I stepped out to take this on with my team, it could possibly start a positive trend for other teams while helping my young people deal with the issues, as well.”

Adams invited Ferrum College Police Chief Jim Owens to speak during the online meeting, held June 4, 2020 at 7 p.m. “We didn’t want it to be overly formal so we agreed that I would handle the introduction and the purpose,” said Adams. “After the introduction, the chief provided us with a breakdown of his experience as a law enforcement officer, as well as his department’s vision and mission.”

More than 40 student-athletes attended the Zoom call, along with Sutyak and all of Adams’ staff members.

“We had some good questions, but we hope the next opportunity we get together, the student-athletes will be more open to sharing their feelings,” said Adams.

“I am incredibly thankful for Coach Adams and Chief Owens coming together to collaborate and meet with our team,” said Sutyak. “These are the types of interactions we want to encourage in an effort to come together, listen and work toward meaningful change in society. I look forward to more dialogue in the future.”

