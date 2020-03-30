Alumnus Cleive Adams ’02 Named Head Football Coach

Athletic Director John Sutyak has announced the hiring of alumnus Cleive Adams ’02 as the new football coach at Ferrum College.

“I am excited to welcome Cleive Adams back to Ferrum as our new head football coach,” said Sutyak. “It was critical that we identified someone who is of high character, that can positively mentor our current and future football student-athletes and who not only knows Ferrum, but embraces who we are and can effectively recruit and retain high level students and football players to the college. Cleive fits those traits and has a proven record of success in his tenure as the head coach at Averett. We are excited that he will be leading the Black Hats into the future and work toward our ultimate goal of competing for the ODAC championship.”

Prior to his stint at Averett, Adams served two stints as an assistant coach at Ferrum, from 2003 to 2004 and again from 2007 to 2013. During his second stint, Adams served as the Panthers’ defensive coordinator. He was an assistant football coach and special teams coordinator at fellow Old Dominion Athletic Conference (ODAC) member Washington and Lee University from 2005 to 2006.

“It’s an absolute honor to be named head football coach at Ferrum,” said Adams. “To be a part of a program with such a rich tradition represents an awesome opportunity. I’m looking forward to a new beginning with my alma mater and a productive partnership with the Ferrum Athletics department and campus community.”

A native of Radford, VA, Adams played football at Ferrum under legendary Coach Hank Norton in 1988 and 1989. After stepping away from school to start a family, he returned to Ferrum in the late 1990s to resume work on his degree, eventually earning a Bachelor of Science from Ferrum in recreation and leisure with a minor in psychology in 2002. In 2019, Adams was named to the Ferrum College Alumni Sports Hall of Fame.

Adams will succeed Rob Grande, who stepped down earlier this month to accept a position with the Iowa State University football coaching staff.

Ferrum College will hold an introductory press conference to formally announce Adams’ hiring on Wednesday, April 1 at 1:00 p.m. The event will be streamed live here.

Read more on the Ferrum College Athletics website.