New Marching Band Uniforms Revealed on Senior Day, November 2, 2019

Ferrum College’s marching band, the Sound of Panther Pride, revealed its new uniforms during the Senior Day football game against the Shenandoah University hornets on November 2, 2019.

“We are beyond thrilled to have these beautiful marching band uniforms from the Stanbury Company,” said Assistant Professor of Music and Director of Bands Sixto Montesinos. “As we were working through the design we aimed to capture the spirit of Ferrum College and I think we did.”

In fall 2018 under Montesino’s leadership, the Ferrum College band program expanded to include the marching band, pep band, and color guard. Since then, the College has also added a Bachelor of Arts degree in music which became available in fall 2019. “We hope these uniforms will encourage future students to join our marching band,” said Montesinos.

The uniforms were made possible through a donation from Clay Campbell, president of Martinsville Speedway and generous supporter of Ferrum College.

See photos of the new band uniforms and from the Senior Day football game on the Ferrum College Flickr album.

Learn more about Ferrum College’s band program here.