Ferrum College Announces the Addition of Three New Board Members

Cox is an external affairs manager for Appalachian Power responsible for oversight and implementation of local and county governmental affairs, community relations, and providing assistance with local/regional economic development. She also serves as a registered lobbyist in Virginia and participates in the General Assembly sessions in Richmond. Additionally, Cox has taken Appalachian Power’s Rural Broadband Initiative from a study concept through to the first connection of customers, and continues to serve as a resource to a variety of stakeholders on the issue.

Prior to joining Appalachian Power, Cox served as the President/CEO of the Martinsville-Henry County Chamber of Commerce and its Partnership for Economic Growth where she positioned the Chamber to become the lead entity for small business development, leveraged workforce partnerships to increase the Chamber’s capacity to deliver business services, and secured a 5-Star rating with the US Chamber of Commerce for the first time in the organization’s history.

She currently serves on multiple state, regional and local boards and has a bachelor of science in Business Administration from Ferrum College and a master of business administration from Radford University.

Cox lives with her husband, Jonathan, and two children in Franklin County, VA.