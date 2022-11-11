//Lieutenant Colonel Derek R. Baird ’96 Speaks During Veterans Day Ceremony

FERRUM, VA (November 11, 2022) – Ferrum College alumnus and Lieutenant Colonel Derek R. Baird ’96 was the keynote speaker during this year’s Veterans Day Ceremony.

“My grandfather [a World War II veteran] spoke about duty, honor, and country …Over the years, the Army included several other values – loyalty, duty, respect, honor, selfless service, integrity, and personal courage…

One, in particular, jumps out at me today – selfless service. I am reminded of a certain motto I learned 30 years ago while attending a small private Methodist college nestled in the foothills of the Blue Ridge Mountains…’Not Self, But Others.’

Selfless service and ‘Not Self, But Others’ go hand-in-hand…they require sacrifice, dedication, and purpose. They are what allows each of us to come together from all walks of life… to join the military, to keep our country safe, and its citizens safe and free.”

About the photograph: Following his remarks, Lieutenant Colonel Derek R. Baird ’96 (second from left) was joined on stage by current Ferrum College employees in attendance who are veterans or actively serving in the military. Pictured left to right are former U.S. Marine Corps Gunnery Sergeant and Assistant Professor of Media & Communication Karl Roeper; LTC Baird; former U.S. Army Sergeant and Adjunct Instructor of English Melvin Macklin; former U.S. Navy Hospital Corpsman Chief and Instructor of Chemistry Stanley Jones; former U.S. Army Sergeant (E5) and Lead Electrician William Joseph Forrer Jr.; former U.S. Army Specialist 4 and Building Attendant Pamela Kim Durbin Forrer; and former U.S. Army Staff Sergeant (E6) and Assistant Baseball Coach James “Chip” Schaffner.

Other Ferrum College veterans not pictured: Former U.S. Army Specialist 4th Class and Assistant Professor of Philosophy Jack Corvin, Jr.; U.S. Army Reserves Captain and Associate Professor of Crop Science Tim Durham; former U.S. Marine Corps Corporal (E4) and Lead Plumber Shawn D. Hillman; former U.S. Army Corporal and Police Sergeant Joseph Kelley; and former U.S. Army member and Police Officer Howard Painter.

View event photographs here.