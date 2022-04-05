//Ferrum College Expands Graduate Degree Offerings With Two New Master’s Programs

April 5, 2022 – Ferrum College has expanded its graduate degree offerings with two new programs: a Master of Education (M.Ed.) in Curriculum and Instruction, and a Master of Science (M.S.) in Athletic Coaching.

Both programs will be 100% online and can be completed in one year. The M.Ed program will begin on June 20, and the M.S. in Athletic Coaching will begin in the fall.

President David Johns, who is in his fifth year at Ferrum College, notes that this is a strategic move for the College. “This is an important step for us as we grow this part of Ferrum College. With these new programs, we are aligning our academic offerings to student interest and jobs that are in demand in the marketplace,” says Johns.

The new graduate degree programs also represent areas of strength and growth at the institution. Ferrum College boasts a 100% placement rate for its Teacher Education graduates and athletics has been an instrumental part of the Ferrum College experience dating back to its time as a Junior College.

“The M.Ed. can act as a standalone program for teachers that want to increase their knowledge base and work in the classroom, and it serves as a bridge program between our undergraduate Teacher Education program and the Ed.S. program,” says Sandra Via, dean of the School of Graduate and Professional Studies, who notes that the Bureau of Labor Statistics predicts that curriculum and instructional coordinators’ employment will continue to increase at a rate of six percent over the next ten years.

Similarly, employment opportunities for coaches are expected to grow twelve percent over the next ten years, says Via. “The M.S. in Athletic Coaching takes a holistic approach to athletic coaching so that students that earn this degree will be able to support and mentor the whole student-athlete,” she says.

Ferrum College launched its graduate school in the fall of 2020 with a Master of Science in psychology and an Education Specialist Degree (EdS) in teacher leadership.

Learn more about Ferrum College’s graduate programs here.