Ferrum College Approved to Offer A Variety of Masters & Specialist Level Programs

On November 12, 2020, Ferrum College received full approval to become a Level IV institution that will allow the College to offer a variety of masters and specialist level programs. This approval came after a Southern Association of Colleges and Schools Commission on Colleges (SACSCOC) review team determined that Ferrum is 100 percent in compliance with every standard and made no additional recommendations.

“We have all worked very hard over the last few years to reshape the College, to encourage leadership, to build positivity, and to dream big. The excitement we feel today is a direct result of a daily commitment to our students, of putting our motto, Not Self, But Others, into practice, and of working together, side by side, for the good of Ferrum College and for a better tomorrow,” wrote President David Johns in a campus-wide email announcing the College’s accomplishment.

In January 2020, SACSCOC approved Ferrum to begin offering two graduate programs in the fall of 2020: a Master of Science in psychology and an Education Specialist Degree (EdS) in teacher leadership and coaching. Prior to then, Ferrum had educated students first as a training school, then as a junior college, and finally as a four-year institution.

This is the second time that a SACSCOC review team has evaluated Ferrum College in less than two months. The first evaluation occurred in September 2020 and assessed the institution’s programs and operations in order to approve reaccreditation, a process that is completed every 10 years. SACSCOC’s initial visit also resulted in a glowing report and gave no additional recommendations.

In his email, Johns noted how rare it is for an institution to receive final SACSCOC reports that find a college to be 100 percent in compliance and make no additional recommendations: “…We have accomplished it not once, but twice…and during a global pandemic,” he wrote.

Learn more about Ferrum College’s graduate programs here.