//Ferrum College Announces the Panther Promise—Free Tuition for Qualifying In-State Students

FERRUM, VA, April 5, 2023 – Ferrum College President Mirta Martin hosted a press conference and all campus meeting today to announce a new financial aid initiative for the 2023–2024 academic year—the Panther Promise—which will provide free in-state tuition to qualifying Virginia students.

In her remarks at the press conference, Martin said the Panther Promise is a natural continuation of Ferrum College’s legacy of offering an accessible, affordable and excellent education.

Martin continued, “We are a dynamic learning community where students enter with promise and leave with purpose. Our students, faculty, staff and alumni are known for their commitment to service and community action, as expressed in our College motto, Not Self, But Others. These are not words on a page—it’s our way of life.

Today, Ferrum College is proud to affirm its identity as Virginia’s College of Opportunity. In a time when there are a multitude of challenges facing students and their families, as well as extended support systems, Ferrum College is committed to providing affordable access to higher education.

Specifically, in response to the needs of Virginians, and to the financial plight of many American families, Ferrum College is excited to launch today our Panther Promise, a program that will offer free tuition to attend Ferrum College to qualifying Virginia students.

We know this increase in financial support, our Panther Promise, will expand opportunities and provide relief to incoming and returning students seeking an excellent education in an inclusive, values-based environment where every individual is a cherished member of our Ferrum family.

Ladies and gentlemen… Ferrum College is open for business and ready to welcome home the next generation of leaders. Come join us!”

