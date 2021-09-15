Counseling Center Integrates Mindfulness Into Campus Life

9/15/2021

Mandala Mondays. Journaling Wednesdays. Yoga, meditation, tai chi, and more. All of these mindfulness activities are now being folded into campus life at Ferrum College.

Ferrum College Counseling Center Director Jessica Stallard and Outreach & Programming Coordinator Lee-Ann O’Dell have spent the summer months developing a program to allow the campus community to explore contemplative practices. They’ve designed a mindfulness suite on the second floor of Bassett Hall where students, faculty, and staff are invited to practice mindfulness during the week.

“By offering additional services through the Counseling Center, we are hoping to reach those who may need some help with stress reduction but may not need or want individual counseling. Our mindfulness services can also be a great supplement to individual counseling,” said Stallard.

Mandala Mondays were created with a focus on meditative arts, and are offered in Bassett 216 (next to the mindfulness suite) on Mondays from 12 – 1 p.m. Campus members are invited to select a mandala and spend time creating various color patterns. According to O’Dell, “it activates the medial prefrontal cortex, or reward center of the brain,” and has been shown to lower cortisol, a stress hormone. See How Art Helps the Brain for more information.

O’Dell also noted that while mandala is closely associated with the Hindu and Buddhist traditions, it also has roots in eastern and western religions. “In Christianity, we see the circle in the halo over Jesus’ head, in the Celtic cross, and the dome. In Native American culture, Shamans believe the center of the circle holds sacred healing power,” she said.

Journaling Wednesdays offer students a writing space outside of their dorm rooms or other busy areas on campus. The suite is stocked with prompts to encourage journaling, and free writing is also encouraged. “Either way,” said O’Dell, “this is another way to draw focus to the present – a mindful moment.”

Additionally, Stallard and O’Dell will use these services to supplement therapy for those who are already using the 1:1 counseling model at Ferrum. They also want to create an academic curriculum that will incorporate mindfulness disciplines.

“From our perspective, in the social emotional learning lens, it is all about resilience. Building resilience while at Ferrum to deal with the demands of college life, but also adding some tools in the tool box to deal with life beyond Ferrum,” said O’Dell.

The mindfulness suite is open to students from 10 – 12 a.m. and 2 – 4 p.m. Monday through Thursday. Faculty and staff may visit the space from 12 – 1 p.m. Monday through Thursday.

Campus members who are interested in counseling options should visit here. In-person and telehealth options are available.

Learn more about mindfulness at Ferrum here.