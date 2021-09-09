///Community Invited to Ferrum College Homecoming 2021 Events, October 15 – 17

9/9/2021

After the cancelation of last year’s Homecoming events in an attempt to mitigate the spread of COVID-19, Ferrum College is excited to once again welcome alumni, students, parents, families, faculty, staff, and friends back to campus to enjoy the 2021 festivities.

Picnics, music, sports, reunions, awards, and more will begin Friday, October 15 and continue through Sunday, October 17. Weekend highlights include a family friendly bike tour at 4 p.m. on campus on Friday, a Ferrum Takeover event at 202 Social House Restaurant in Roanoke at 5 p.m., and events concluding at 9 p.m. with Homecoming Court announcements and s’mores on campus at Daniel’s Field.

Saturday’s Homecoming football game between Ferrum College’s Panthers and Shenandoah University’s Hornets will begin at 1 p.m. at W.B. Adams Stadium, with the Bassett Field beer garden opening at 11:30 a.m., brought to campus by Chaos Mountain Brewery. Thirty minutes prior to the end of the game, the Jack Tales 45th Reunion Show will take place on the Flex Stage at Sale Theatre. Additionally, alumnus Ra’meer Roberts will host a Young Alumni Gala at Corinthian Ballroom in Roanoke from 8 p.m. to midnight. End Homecoming Weekend with a worship service at Vaughn Chapel on Sunday at 9:30 a.m. There will also be outdoor activities available all weekend including hiking, fishing, and disc golf.

For more information regarding homecoming events, please visit here or call the Alumni Office at 540-365-4216.

Register for events here.