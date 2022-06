Ferrum College recognized 261 full-time students for their academic excellence during spring semester 2022. The 111 full-time students named to the President’s List earned a semester GPA of 4.0 and the 150 full-time students named to the Dean’s List earned a semester GPA of at least 3.4.

