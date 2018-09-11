//Ferrum College prepares for Hurricane Florence

Tuesday, September 11, 1:00 PM
The Ferrum College emergency response team is monitoring developing weather conditions related to Hurricane Florence, which may impact our area later this week. More information will be posted as soon as possible. Emergency alerts will be sent utilizing the RAVE alert system, as well as communicated through the College website (www.ferrum.edu), campus email, and the College’s official Facebook and Twitter accounts. Please keep watch for additional updates.
Learn more about the RAVE alert system, here.
As part of preparation for the storm, we encourage everyone to review the Emergency Action Plan. This has helpful information for personal response to several emergency situations.