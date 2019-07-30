//World Class Crossmen Drum & Bugle Corps Rehearse at Ferrum College for Summer Music Games

Ferrum College hosted world class Crossmen Drum and Bugle Corps on campus on July 29 and 30 so the group could prepare for the Summer Music Games in Salem, VA, on Tuesday, July 30. The Drum and Bugle Corps used the College’s W.B. Adams Stadium to rehearse their show.

Crossmen, part of Drum Corps International, is a nonprofit youth development organization from San Antonio, TX, that uses music and performing arts to further their mission to help young people become outstanding individuals, per their website.

The group arrived on campus early on Monday morning and spent the day rehearsing before performing their entire show at W.B. Adams Stadium for a limited audience on Monday evening. Northside and Franklin County High School students and band directors also attended Monday evening’s show.

“We are beyond thrilled that the Crossmen stayed with us at Ferrum College for two days, and shared their talents with our community,” said Montesinos. “We hope this becomes a yearly tradition for us, particularly with our new Bachelor of Arts in music and our growing marching and concert band programs. It is great to have them on campus!”

