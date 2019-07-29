//Three New Majors Will Become Available Fall 2019: Elementary Ed., Music, and Ecotourism

Ferrum College announces the Department of Education’s approval of the addition of three new majors to the College’s baccalaureate degree granting programs: elementary education, music, and ecotourism. Coursework for these new majors will become available this fall 2019.

The new Bachelor of Science degree in elementary education comes with the state education board’s approval of 53 new teaching preparation programs. With this new major, Ferrum College students interested in teaching in an elementary school setting will be able to earn a degree focused in elementary education. Previously, the College was bound by Virginia state regulations to require students interested in teaching at an elementary school level to major in liberal arts and minor in teacher education.

“The mission of the Ferrum College Teacher Education Program is to develop caring, lifelong reflective learners who are committed to teaching,” explained Assistant Professor of Teacher Education and Teacher Education Program Director Christine Christianson. “We provide a rigorous program of study that includes an internship experience in Franklin County Public Schools for each semester that education courses are taken, and we are proud to produce educational leaders who personify the Ferrum College motto, ‘Not Self, But Others.’”

Also beginning in fall 2019, Ferrum College will offer a Bachelor of Arts in music, with two focus tracks: music business and music performance. This degree will incorporate woodwinds, brass, percussion, piano, voice, and Appalachian folk instruments. While earning their degree, students will be able to intern for artist management agencies around the country, public relations agencies, concert venues, and record labels.

“I am very excited to get this program off the ground,” said Assistant Professor of Music and Music Department Chair Sixto Montesinos. “Ferrum College is in a region where music thrives, especially Appalachian folk music, and we are excited to bring this opportunity to our students.”

For years, Ferrum College offered ecotourism as a minor only. Beginning in fall 2019, Ferrum College students may now earn a Bachelor of Science in ecotourism. “Graduates of the ecotourism program will be able to find careers as ecotourism entrepreneurs, guides and as interpretive rangers with land management agencies like the National Park Service,” said Assistant Professor of Recreation Leadership and coordinator of the ecotourism degree program Chris Mayer.