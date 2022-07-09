Tracy Holley ’96 Transitions to New Role as Director of the First-Year Experience and First@Ferrum Programs

On July 11, 2022, Ferrum College alumna Tracy Holley ’96 will transition from her current role as director of Alumni and Family Programs to become the inaugural director of the First-Year Experience and First@Ferrum Programs in the Carter Center for Academic Success (CCAS). In her new role, Tracy will work with Dean of Academic Success Dave Wiggins, CCAS team members, faculty, and staff to create and provide programming for all first-year and first-generation college students to promote retention and success.

Holley’s new position is supported in part by the Jessie Ball duPont Fund, which recently awarded Ferrum College a $143,000 grant to support the CCAS in expanding and initiating academic support programs. This grant will help bolster Ferrum College’s efforts to ensure equity in student outcomes and increase the academic performance, persistence, and graduation of first-generation students, low income students, and students with disabilities who demonstrate an academic need for support.

Holley is uniquely qualified to step into this role, and she is excited to begin a new chapter in her career at Ferrum College. “For over twenty years, I have had the pleasure of working with successful Ferrum College graduates once they leave our campus as alumni. In my new role, I look forward to supporting our first-year and first-generation students by personally working with them face-to-face on a daily basis. I will now have the opportunity to support future generations of graduates by creating programs for success and retention,” said Holley.

Holley’s new office will be located in the Michael T. Christian ’63 Center for First-Year Experience, made possible by a generous contribution from alumnus Michael Christian, and located in Stanley Library. Part of the CCAS, the Michael T. Christian ’63 Center serves all incoming freshmen, including those who are the first in their families to attend college. Its goal is to integrate first-year students into college life by connecting them to an academic and social network of professors, mentors, and classmates, as well as to other resources at Ferrum College such as clubs, campus engagement, and career services, to help them have a successful college experience.

Wiggins looks forward to welcoming Holley to his team. “Tracy’s work will be instrumental in helping our students to be successful at Ferrum and beyond. She brings a vast array of experience to this important position and will provide outstanding services to our students. We are fortunate to have her,” said Wiggins.