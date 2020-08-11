FacebookFlickrTwitterYouTubeInstagramLinkedIn

Tina Hanlon

//Tina Hanlon

Tina Hanlon

Tina L. Hanlon
Professor of English

Office: Britt Hall 205
E-mail: thanlon@ferrum.edu
Office phone: (540) 365-4327
Personal web page: http://www2.ferrum.edu/thanlon
Teaching at Ferrum since 1992

LinkedIn
Academia.edu

Facebook pages: Tina Hanlon | AppLit
Crosscurrents of Children’s Literature
Appalachian Cluster at Ferrum College
The Jack Tales

Curriculum Vitae

Tina Hanlon

Education

B.A., Gettysburg College
M.A., The Ohio State University
Ph.D., The Ohio State University

Selected Publications

Co-editor of Crosscurrents of Children’s Literature: An Anthology of Texts and Criticism, with J. D. Stahl and Elizabeth Lennox Keyser. New York: Oxford University Press, 2006.

Director of web site AppLit: Resources for Readers and Teachers of Appalachian Literature for Children and Young Adults, http://www2.ferrum.edu/AppLit, 2000-present.

“Struggles for Life, Liberty, and Land: Mining Communities in Appalachian Children’s Books.” Southern Quarterly: A Journal of Arts and Letters in the South 54 (Spring/Summer 2017): 94-113.

“Lotteries and Scapegoats: Literary Antecedents and Influences on The Hunger Games.” Critical Insights: The Hunger Games Trilogy. Ed. Lana A. Whited. Grey House/Salem Press, 2016.

“‘Way back yonder’ But Not So Far Away: Teaching Appalachian Folktales.” Appalachia in the Classroom. Ed. Theresa Burriss and Patricia Gantt. Ohio University Press Ethnicity and Gender in Appalachia Series. 2013. 109-28.

“It’s Not All About Jack: Old and New Tales from Anne Shelby.” Review essay on The Adventures of Molly Whuppie and Other Appalachian FolktalesAppalachian Journal 35 (Summer 2008): 366-70.

“Capturing Characters on Stage for the College and Community: An Interview with Playwright Rex Stephenson.” Photos by Jeff Dalton. Virginia Libraries 54, nos. 3 & 4 (2008): 7-12.

“‘Read my tales, spin my rhymes’: The Books for Children.” In James Still, Appalachian Writer: Critical Essays on the Dean of Appalachian Literature. Ed. Ted Olson and Kathy H. Olson. Jefferson, NC: McFarland, 2007. 174-89.

“The Descendants of Robinson Crusoe in North American Children’s Literature.” In The Presence of the Past in Children’s Literature. Ed. Ann Lawson Lucas. Contributions to the Study of World Literature, No. 120. London: Praeger, 2003. 61-69.

“The Taming of the Dragon in Twentieth-Century Picture Books.” Journal of the Fantastic in the Arts 14 (Spring 2003): 7-26.

“The Art and the Dragon: Intertextuality in the Pictorial Narratives of Dragon Feathers.” In Tales, Tellers and Texts. Ed. Gabrielle Cliff Hodges, Mary Jane Drummond, and Morag Styles. London: Cassell, 2000. 79-94.

“Strong Women in Appalachian Folktales.” The Lion and the Unicorn 24 (April 2000, special issue on folklore in children’s literature): 225-46.

“‘To Sleep, Perchance to Dream’: Sleeping Beauties and Wide Awake Plain Janes in the Stories of Jane Yolen.” Children’s Literature26 (1998): 140-67.

Research Interests

Children’s literature

Folktale adaptations

Appalachian literature and folktales

Environmental issues in literature

Holocaust literature for children

Dragons in children’s literature

History of the Jack Tale Players and Blue Ridge Dinner Theatre at Ferrum College

2020-08-11T18:36:03+00:00

Contact Information

Main: 800.868.9797
Operator: 540.365.2121
TDD: 540.365.4614
Campus Police: 540.365.4255 (non-emergency)

Main Administration Building

John Wesley Hall
215 Ferrum Mountain Road
Ferrum, Virginia 24088

Mailing Address

P.O. Box 1000
Ferrum, Virginia 24088
Toggle Sliding Bar Area