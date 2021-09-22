//Tim Durham Named Global Farmer Network Roundtable Fellow

9/22/2021

Associate Professor of Crop Science Tim Durham has been named a Global Farmer Network (GFN) Roundtable fellow. In this role, Durham will virtually coordinate with about 30 other farmers from six other continents to develop innovative strategies to meet the food, clothing, and fuel needs of our growing global population.

“The GFN provides premier training that leverages trust through shared practice – an international community of farmer ‘agvocates,’” explained Durham.

According to the GFN Roundtable’s website, Durham will be part of a prestigious group of global farmers who will “discover commonalities, share their challenges, discuss tools, technologies and strategies that can be adopted to meet these challenges, and are empowered to meet the demands of feeding, clothing and fueling the world in a manner that is sustainable through shared work, message and mission.”

Durham’s first virtual meeting will occur next month, in October. His training will also include an in-person meeting in Brussels, Belgium to discuss trade and other contemporary agricultural issues.

“I look forward to meeting my peers to discuss technology, trade, and messaging,” Durham said. “Common ground is the only way we can address ‘wicked’ problems – those that seem to defy solutions – and secure a sustainable future.”

Learn more here.