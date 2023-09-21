//The Sullivan Foundation Visits Ferrum College

FERRUM, VA, September 21, 2023 – On September 11, Ferrum College President Dr. Mirta Martin and Vice President for Institutional Advancement Lisa Jamison Bowling welcomed Mr. Steve McDavid, president of the Algernon Sydney Sullivan Foundation, and Ms. Courtney Carlton, the foundation’s Alumni Engagement specialist to the Ferrum College campus. Their visit was an opportunity to meet Dr. Martin and discuss the foundation’s interest in supporting students who have a passion for community service.

The Algernon Sydney Sullivan Foundation, based in Oxford, Mississippi, has a longstanding relationship with Ferrum College. This relationship has provided students with opportunities to participate in activities and events such as its Leadership for Good Workshop and Ignite Retreat. These initiatives are designed to encourage social entrepreneurship and empower students to become changemakers.

“It was an honor to host Mr. McDavid and Ms. Carlton for a visit to our campus,” said Dr. Mirta Martin, president of the College. “Service is part of the college experience at Ferrum College, and we are proud of our longstanding relationship with the Algernon Sydney Sullivan Foundation to recognize exceptional individuals and provide them with additional leadership opportunities that encourage social entrepreneurship.”

Each year, the College awards one student and one community member an Algernon Sydney Sullivan Award at the annual awards ceremony. To learn more about the foundation visit their website here.