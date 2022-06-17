Summer Open House Planned July 28 For Virginia Private Colleges Week

Summer Open House Planned July 28 For Virginia Private Colleges Week

Ferrum College will host a Summer Open House for prospective students on Thursday, July 28, 2022, as part of its Virginia Private College Week activities. The day will include:

  • campus tours
  • academic program information sessions
  • admissions & financial aid information sessions
  • student life & campus safety information sessions
  • family picnic lunch
  • opportunities to meet faculty & administrative staff
  • and more!

For more information about the Ferrum College Summer Open House, contact the Office of Admissions at admissions@ferrum.edu or call 800-868-9797 or 540-365-4290.

To register for the Ferrum College Summer Open House, click here.

During Virginia Private Colleges Week, students who visit in-person or virtually three or more participating colleges, including Ferrum College, between July 25–30 will receive three application fee waivers to use at any college participating in Virginia Private Colleges Week. Learn more here.

 

