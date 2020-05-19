//Students Honored for Academic Achievements

Due to COVID-19, the Ferrum College Academic Awards Ceremony, scheduled for Friday, April 24, 2020, was postponed. Students will receive additional recognition in a rescheduled ceremony in the fall.
Following is a list of this year’s award recipients.
Communications Commendations
Iron Blade Editor Commendation
AnnGardner Eubank, editor-in-chief
Mary Stoudt, layout editor
Chrysalis Staff Member of the Year
Heather Ellis, editor-in-chief
School of Arts and Sciences
The Eric Lee Baker Award for the Outstanding Student in English
Heather Ellis
Outstanding Student in Spanish Award
Olivia Webster
The Jasse Scholarship in History Awards
Daeshawn Barrett
Christian Haley
Andrew Hill
Jennifer Stough
Charley Tisby
Outstanding Undergraduate Scholar in History Award
Erica Tuck
The Theatre Arts Achievement Award
Jamie Gilbert
The Dance Achievement Award
Saudly Delphin
The Outstanding Music Student Award
Sierra Helton
Agricultural Sciences Award
Taylor Bradsher
The Biology Award
Layura Henley
The Chemistry Award
Taylor Darnell
The Computer Science Award
Sarah Patton
The Environmental Science Award
Payton Stuart
The C.P. Minnick Award
Kristin Perry
The Acey-Wood-Rose Award for Excellence in Religious Studies
Mia Brower
The Management Award
Jason Anstice
The Finance Award
Jason Anstice
The Business Analytics Award
Sarah Patton
The Marketing Award
Reina Balderas
The Hamblin Accounting Award
Zamir Echeagaray
School of Health Professions and Social Sciences
Pre-Professional Science Award
Layura Henley
Pre-Professional Health Science Award
Caitlin Hodges
The Forensic Science Award
Kayla Lentini
The Outstanding Student in Psychology Award
Brianna Martin
The Health and Human Performance Award
Taylor Dodson
The Recreation Leadership Award
Davon Robinson
The Jane Addams Social Work Achievement Award
Victoria Sumrell
The Outstanding Social Work Student Award
Sierra Helton
The 2020 Dr. Ken McCreedy Outstanding Criminal Justice Graduating Senior Award
Miranda Dougherty
The Dr. Betty N. Bailey Silver Weaver Award
Haylee Dunn
The Delta Kappa Gamma Outstanding Woman in Education Award
Taryn Tretick
The Charles A. and Marion C. Skinner Award for Excellence in Education
Elementary Education
Peyton Poff
Secondary Education
Erica Tuck
All-Level
Hailee Green
The Frank Benjamin Hurt Award
AnnGardner Eubank
The Lillie Warwick Slaven Award
Angelia Hazzard
Special Awards
President’s Cup
Brian Mann
Algernon Sydney Sullivan Award
Student Recipients
Caitlin Hodges
Olivia Webster
Non-Student Recipient
Tom Steele
Arthur S. Owens Leadership Award
Layura Henley
James T. Catlin, Jr. Citizenship Award
Darrian Marshall