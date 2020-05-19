FacebookFlickrTwitterYouTubeInstagramLinkedIn

Students Honored for Academic Achievements

Students Honored for Academic Achievements

Due to COVID-19, the Ferrum College Academic Awards Ceremony, scheduled for Friday, April 24, 2020, was postponed. Students will receive additional recognition in a rescheduled ceremony in the fall. 

Following is a list of this year’s award recipients.

The 2019 Academic Awards Ceremony was held in Vaughn Chapel on April 12.

This photo was taken during the 2019 Academic Awards Ceremony, held in Vaughn Chapel. The College plans to give additional recognition for the 2020 award recipients in the fall.

Communications Commendations

Iron Blade Editor Commendation

AnnGardner Eubank, editor-in-chief

Mary Stoudt, layout editor

Chrysalis Staff Member of the Year

Heather Ellis, editor-in-chief

School of Arts and Sciences

The Eric Lee Baker Award for the Outstanding Student in English

Heather Ellis

Outstanding Student in Spanish Award

Olivia Webster

The Jasse Scholarship in History Awards 

Daeshawn Barrett

Christian Haley

Andrew Hill

Jennifer Stough

Charley Tisby

Outstanding Undergraduate Scholar in History Award

Erica Tuck

The Theatre Arts Achievement Award

Jamie Gilbert

The Dance Achievement Award

Saudly Delphin

The Outstanding Music Student Award

Sierra Helton

Agricultural Sciences Award

Taylor Bradsher

The Biology Award

Layura Henley

The Chemistry Award

Taylor Darnell

The Computer Science Award

Sarah Patton

The Environmental Science Award

Payton Stuart

The C.P. Minnick Award

Kristin Perry

The Acey-Wood-Rose Award for Excellence in Religious Studies

Mia Brower

The Management Award

Jason Anstice

The Finance Award

Jason Anstice

The Business Analytics Award

Sarah Patton

The Marketing Award

Reina Balderas

The Hamblin Accounting Award

Zamir Echeagaray

School of Health Professions and Social Sciences

Pre-Professional Science Award

Layura Henley

Pre-Professional Health Science Award

Caitlin Hodges

The Forensic Science Award

Kayla Lentini

The Outstanding Student in Psychology Award

Brianna Martin

The Health and Human Performance Award

Taylor Dodson

The Recreation Leadership Award

Davon Robinson

The Jane Addams Social Work Achievement Award

Victoria Sumrell

The Outstanding Social Work Student Award

Sierra Helton

The 2020 Dr. Ken McCreedy Outstanding Criminal Justice Graduating Senior Award

Miranda Dougherty

The Dr. Betty N. Bailey Silver Weaver Award

Haylee Dunn

The Delta Kappa Gamma Outstanding Woman in Education Award

Taryn Tretick

The Charles A. and Marion C. Skinner Award for Excellence in Education

Elementary Education

Peyton Poff

Secondary Education

Erica Tuck

All-Level

Hailee Green

The Frank Benjamin Hurt Award

AnnGardner Eubank

The Lillie Warwick Slaven Award

Angelia Hazzard

Special Awards

President’s Cup

Brian Mann

Algernon Sydney Sullivan Award

Student Recipients

Caitlin Hodges

Olivia Webster

Non-Student Recipient

Tom Steele

Arthur S. Owens Leadership Award

Layura Henley

James T. Catlin, Jr. Citizenship Award

Darrian Marshall

