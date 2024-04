//Students Honored During Academic Awards Ceremony

FERRUM, VA, April 8, 2024 – The campus community celebrated Ferrum College students during its annual Academic Awards Ceremony on Friday, April 5, 2024 in Vaughn Chapel.

Following the invocation and welcome by Ferrum College President Mirta Martin, Martin was joined by Director of Athletics Cleive Adams for the presentation of the 2024 President’s Cup award to Breanna Weaver. Weaver’s exemplary character, outstanding academic success, combined with her extensive involvement in both athletics and community outreach, make her an exceptional choice for this prestigious honor.

Academic awards were then presented to students by the dean of faculty Tim Daniels, followed by special awards by Provost Delia Heck.

Next, Assistant Professor of Psychology presented the Exemplary Faculty Award to Eric Vanden Eykel.

Ferrum College Board of Trustees Chair Scott Showalter ’73 presented the Sam Lionberger, Jr. Trustee Awards to Gail Holley and Nicole Greer Golda.

A list of award recipients and honor society members follows.

See photos from the event here.